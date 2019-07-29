Former Christian Brother charged with assaulting schoolboy

A former Christian Brother has been remanded on bail after he was charged with indecently assaulting a 14-year-old schoolboy while teaching in the North Monastery in Cork in the 1980s.

Edward Bryan (65) appeared at Cork District Court on Monday where he was charged with a single count of indecently assaulting the boy at the North Monastery Secondary School between November 1st and December 31st, 1981.

Det Garda Eimear Brennan of the Cork Protective Services Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Bryan made no reply to the charge.

Det Garda Brennan said gardaí had no objection to bail once certain conditions were met, namely that Mr Bryan would reside at his current address of Dugort, Achill Island, Co Mayo.

She said gardaí were also seeking to have Mr Bryan notify them within 24 hours of any change of address and defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client was happy to comply with both conditions.

Sgt John Kelleher told the court that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at Circuit Court level and he applied for an adjournment to September 2nd.

Mr Bryan’s solicitor, Mr Buttimer confirmed a book of evidence would be required in the case and Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until September 2nd for service of the book of evidence.

Mr Buttimer said his client’s only source of income was the State pension and the judge granted Mr Bryan free legal aid.