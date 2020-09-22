Five relatives charged over Longford hit and run incident

Four men and a woman from the same family have been sent forward for trial in connection with a hit and run incident in Longford last year which allegedly relates to a feud in the town.

The court heard a man and two children suffered serious injuries in the incident, which happened in a car park at the rear of Longford courthouse.

Patrick Lawrence (26), of Great Water Street, Longford; Joe Lawrence (40), of Camlin Meadows, Townspark, Longford; Daniel Lawrence (29), of Ardagh Lodge, Prospect Woods, Longford; David Lawrence (25), of Blacklion Estate, Maynooth, Co Kildare and Rebecca Lawrence (27), of Great Water Street, Longford all appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Lawrence and Joe Lawrence were charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm following the incident at Annaly Car Park in Longford on April 30th 2019. Patrick Lawrence was also charged with driving a car at three people which “created a substantial risk of death or serious harm” on the same date.

Hatchet and hammer

Daniel and David Lawrence were sent forward for trial charged with allegedly committing violent disorder during the same incident. They are charged with producing a hatchet and hammer respectively.

Ms Lawrence was charged with impeding a prosecution under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Judge Hughes granted legal aid to the five accused and said that if they wish to rely on an alibi during their trial, notice must be given to the State within 14 days. All five were granted bail and are to appear before a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 6th.