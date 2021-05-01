Father and son remanded over Cork shooting

A father and son have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with the firing of a shot at gardaí preparing to search a house as part of an investigation into a feud in Cork city.

James Keenan (54) and his son, Peter Keenan (26), appeared amid tight security at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday night following the incident in which a shot was fired at members of the Cork Armed Support Unit.

James Keenan was charged with three offences – possession of an improvised firearm, a shotgun, possession of ammunition and reckless discharge of a firearm – all at his home at Island View, Rochestown Road, Cork on April 29th .

Peter Keenan, of the same address, was charged with the same first two offences as his father – possession of an improvised firearm and possession of ammunition at the same location on the same evening

Det Garda Tom Delaney gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to James Keenan and told the court that the accused made the same response to all three charges when they were put him after caution.

He said James Keenan replied to the charges: “I am very, very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone or anything. I am just trying to protect my family from the McDonaghs . . . When the gun went off, I didn’t see anyone in the hallway.”

Det Garda Ronan McGuckin told the court that Peter Keenan made no reply to either charge when they were put to him.

Gardaí objected to bail for both men due to the seriousness of the charges and their fear both would commit further offences if granted bail.

The officers testified that gardaí had received confidential information that the Keenans had firearms at the house as they were involved in an escalating feud with another family so gardaí searched the house.

Det Garda Delaney said gardaí would allege that members of the Armed Support Unit were preparing to enter the Keenan house when a shot was fired at them.

“It is alleged that as the Armed Support Unit were at the entrance to the property, James Keenan discharged an improvised firearm at gardaí. James Keenan was subsequently secured and brought from the house,” he said.

He said that gardaí would allege that Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination and found James Keenan’s DNA on the metal part of the shotgun while they also found firearm residue on James Keenan’s hands.

Det Garda McGuckin said that the State would allege that Peter Keenan was caught with an improvised shotgun but that he surrendered it when challenged by the Armed Support Unit.

Both officers testified that gardaí found some 20 rounds of ammunition, 23 petrol bombs as well as hand weapons which officers believe was evidence of the escalating nature of the feud with the other family.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly put it to Det Garda Delaney that James Keenan denied deliberately firing the gun at gardaí and told them that he fired it to frighten off other people whom he thought were attacking his house.

Lodged in frame of door

Det Garda Delaney said he accepted that was what James Keenan had said at interview. But the fact remained he had fired a shot at gardaí which forensics found had lodged in the frame of the door that officers were about to enter.

Det Garda McGuckin said gardaí believed that if Peter Keenan was granted bail, that there was a real risk of the feud escalating further which would endanger the safety of individuals, families and the community.

Both officers agreed with Mr Daly they had called a number of times to the Keenan house in the past week after the Keenans expressed concern that they might be attacked by the other family who had been driving past their house.

Judge James McNulty said granting bail to either accused would pose “an unacceptable risk”.

He refused bail to both and remanded them in custody to appear again in court on May 6th by video link. He also granted both men free legal aid after hearing that they were unemployed.

A 19-year-old man, 24-year-old man and 58-year-old woman arrested as part of the same investigation were all released on Saturday without charge and files will be prepared for the DPP on their involvement.