Ex-Terenure College rugby coach for trial over school indecent assault charges

A former rugby coach has been sent forward for trial accused of indecently assaulting four boys at a south Dublin school.

John McClean (73) of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, had been charged in May over 43 allegations of assaulting schoolboys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 80s.

He had been granted bail and appeared again at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when he was served with a book of evidence.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican then made an order sending him forward for trial on indictment to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on October 18th.

He nodded and whispered “yes” when given the standard warning that if he intended to use an alibi he must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

Some 39 of the offences related to one complainant; it is alleged he assaulted a second boy twice, and two more boys once each.

The charges are contrary to common law, and the assaults are alleged to have happened at the school on dates in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1982.

At his previous hearing, Garda Insp Jason Miley told the district court that Mr McClean made no reply when charged. Bail had been set in the defendant’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

One condition stated he can have no contact directly or indirectly with any of the alleged victims or witnesses in the case.

He also had to surrender his passport within 48 hours, but this can be returned for travel to visit family members in the United Kingdom.

His solicitor, Dara Robinson, told Judge Coolican on Tuesday that gardaí consented to a once-weekly signing on condition being discontinued. He also said gardaí have his client’s passport.

Mr McClean was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby in UCD in the 1990s.