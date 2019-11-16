Ex-priest appears in court charged with possessing child pornography

An ex-priest has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with possessing child pornography.

Oliver O’Grady (74) was brought before Dublin District Court on Saturday evening following extradition from Portugal where he has been residing.

The Limerick-born pensioner had moved to the United States in the early 1970s after his ordination, and he had served as a priest in California.

The former clergyman subsequently left the US in 2001. He eventually returned to Ireland where he later had a number of addresses in Dublin.

The former priest was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in the Algarve in Portugal last month and held by authorities there before he was sent back to Ireland.

He arrived on Friday night landing at Dublin Airport where he was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda station.

He was held overnight pending his hearing on Saturday evening before Judge Victor Blake.

He was accused of possessing a one-minute and 50 second video showing a semi-naked girl under the age of 17 with her legs spread masturbating. The offence is contrary to section six of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

It was allegedly in his possession on a date in 2015 at an address in Co. Waterford.

It can carry a sentence of up to five years.

No reply

Mr O’Grady, whose address was listed as Faro, in the Algarve, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Dressed in a green anorak, black jumper and dark trouser, he sat facing the judge and greeted him when the case was called.

Det Garda Stephen Coller said Mr O’Grady was arrested on foot of the EAW at the airport and made no reply.

Det Garda Brian Morris, attached to Waterford station, told Judge Blake that he charged the accused at 11.03am at the courthouse. Mr O’Grady was cautioned in the usual manner and “made no reply”.

He was also handed a true copy of the charge.

Mr O’Grady spoke quietly to his solicitor Kate McGhee but did not address the court.

Detective Garda Morris said the accused was also arrested on foot of a district court warrant issued in September.

He sought a remand in custody.

Legal aid

Detective Garda Morris also said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed prosecution on indictment which means the trial will be dealt with at Circuit Court level.

Ms McGhee said her client was not making a bail application.

Judge Blake remanded him in custody to appear at Waterford District Court on Tuesday for service of a book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted to Mr O’Grady after a statement of his means was furnished to the court and the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Judge Blake also acceded to a request from the solicitor to direct medical attention for the accused in custody. Ms McGhee said her client was rather old and had a number of health problems including a heart condition.