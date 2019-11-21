Evidence being prepared on 11 people facing 200 child abuse charges

Gardaí are expected to serve books of evidence on six women and five men who are accused of more than 200 sexual and neglect offences against children.

The offences include rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, neglect and cruelty.

The identities of the 11 accused — who range in ages from their 20s to their 70s — can not be reported for legal reasons.

Each accused will be served with a book of evidence that will outline the allegations against them.

They will then be advised by the presiding judge that they have 14 days to notify the state of any alibi witnesses they may intend calling at their trial.

The location of Thursday’s district court hearing, as well as the location of where the offences are alleged to have occurred, cannot be reported as part of strict legal restrictions placed on the media.

The arrests follow a two-year long investigation led by specially trained gardaí, attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

During a court sitting last June, the 11 accused were told not to make contact specifically with four named individuals, two males and two females, either directly or indirectly, or via social media.

As part of their bail conditions, they accused were ordered to surrender their passports; sign on weekly at different Garda stations; notify gardaí of any change in their address; be available to gardaí at all times via a charged and credited mobile phone.

A woman, aged in her 30s, is charged with six counts of neglect/cruelty; 13 counts of sexual exploitation; and 17 counts of sexual assault. She made no reply when charged by gardaí.

A man, aged in his 50s, is charged with six counts of neglect/cruelty; 14 counts of sexual assault; 11 counts of rape; and, 12 counts of sexual assault. In response to one charge, the man allegedly told gardaí: “Not true that one”.

In response to another charge, he allegedly told gardaí: “I hadn’t much dealings with [named person]. She was always up at [named person’s] house.”

A woman in her 30s is charged with eight counts of sexual assault; and one count of sexual exploitation. She did not reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A man in his 20s is charged with five counts of rape; 16 counts of sexual assault; and 18 counts of sexual exploitation. He did not reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A man in his 40s, is charged with 10 counts of rape; 12 counts of sexual assault; and, seven counts of sexual exploitation. The man allegedly told gardaí, in response to some of the charges, “It didn’t happen.”

A woman in her 30s is charged with 14 counts of sexual assault, and 14 counts of sexual exploitation.

A woman in her 50s is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

A man, aged in his 70s, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, and, four counts of sexual exploitation.

A man, aged in his 30s, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

A fifth female, aged in her 30s, is accused of two counts of sexual assault, as well as two counts of sexual exploitation.

All these accused made no reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A sixth female accused, aged in her 30s, charged with one count of sexual exploitation, also did not reply to the charge.

Each of the accused are being represented by a solicitor through the free legal aid system.