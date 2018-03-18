Estranged husband of Joanna Lee charged with her murder

A man has been charged in relation to the murder of Joanne Lee, whose body was discovered in a house on Ranelagh Road in Dublin last month.

Her estranged husband Keith Lee (42) was charged at about 10.30pm on St Patrick’s Day in Irishtown Garda Station and appeared before a special court sitting in Dublin’s CCJ courts complex on Sunday.

Sgt Jonathan Kelly told Judge Gráinne Malone in the Dublin District Court that when charged Mr Lee made no comment.

Flowers at the scene at the house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin where the body of Joanne Ball was discovered in a wardrobe. Photograph: Collins

Joanne Ball: found dead in a wardrobe in Ranelagh.

Mr Lee, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was remanded to Cloverhill Prison until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.

Judge Malone said he was to receive any medical attention he required. A request was made for legal aid and there was no application for bail.

Keith Lee leaves court after a special sitting at Parkgate Street, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Lee was dressed in a grey tracksuit, black top and wore black orthopaedic boots on both legs. He arrived for the court sitting in a wheelchair and left in a wheelchair taxi afterwards under Garda escort.

The remains of Ms Lee, also known as Joanna Ball, were found in a wardrobe in a flat on Ranelagh road after she was reported missing.