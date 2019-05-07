Eleven in court charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes

Eleven men appeared before Killarney District Court on Tuesday each charged with dangerous driving on Sunday afternoon last at a scenic spot near the high Moll’s Gap in Killarney.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men had been arrested on Sunday during the annual Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes event in Killarney.

The court was told a garda surveillance operation was in operation in the remote high scenic area which is near the Moll’s Gap /Kenmare/Sneem/BlackValley turnoffs of the N71 Ring of Kerry

Video and CCTV footage of the alleged dangerous driving incidents would be released to the solicitors representing them, as part of the disclosure of documents procedure, the court heard.

Each young man is charged that on May 5th at Derrynafunsha, Blackwater, Kenmare they drove a vehicle in a manner including speed on a public road which was dangerous, and contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act.

Before the court were Evan Bolger (26) of Inch Castle, Athy, Co Kildare; Adam Brady (26) of The Gatekeepers, Burrin Road, Co Carlow; Eanna Fleming (21) of Mountain Range Firies, Co Kerry; Paul Mannion (25) of Cuilmore, Bealnamulla, Co Roscommon; John Lalor (22) of Knocknagad, Mountrath, Co Laois; William McCarthy, (21) of Knocknaboul, Coachford, Co Cork; Simon Donegan (21) of Kilmurry, Feenagh, Co Limerick; Dylan Roche (23) of Allenwood Middle, Naas, Co Kildare; Michael Keating (24) of Carrigeen, Camas, Bruff, Co Limerick and James O’Sullivan (27) of Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary.

The charge against Matthew Tyrrell (22) of Coolcreane, Drumsna, Co Leitrim related to last Saturday, May 4th.

Solicitors for the defendants applied for disclosure of CCTV footage.

Judge David Waters said CCTV was a standard part of disclosure along with documents.

The matter has been put back to June 18th next, for disclosure and to fix a hearing date.