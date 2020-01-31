Dutch man appears in Dublin court charged with money-laundering

A Dutch man with an address in Andorra has been remanded in custody charged with money laundering following his arrest at a Dublin 4 office block.

He was arrested on Thursday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. Some € 200,000 was allegedly seized.

Follow up searches were carried out at a premises in the Dublin 4 during which an additional significant quantity of cash and a number of gold bars were seized.

Harm Stachouwer (43), with an address at Sant Antony Avenue, in Andorra was brought before Dublin District Court on Friday where he was charged under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 with having €200,000 in crime proceeds at Connaught House on Burlington Road.

Dressed in a light blue shirt, navy jumper and blue jeans, Mr Stachouwer did not address the court and there has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Detective Garda Liam Eviston said the accused’s reply when charged was “no comment”. There was no application for bail.

Judge John O’Leary remanded Mr Stachouwer in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.