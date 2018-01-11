Dundalk murder accused in Central Mental Hospital, court told

An 18-year-old man charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk last week was “not fit to attend” a court hearing on Thursday.

Mohammed Morei, who was remanded in custody last week after he was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki, is under-going treatment in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), Judge Victor Blake was told.

Mr Sasaki was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road shortly before 9am on January 3rd.

Mr Sasaki, from Ebina, west of Tokyo, worked at National Pen, a call centre in Dundalk and had lived in Ireland for the past year.

Mr Morei, whose nationality has to be confirmed, was remanded in custody by Dundalk District Court on January 4th after he was charged with the murder of Mr Sasaki.

Garda Inspector Martin Beggy had said at the hearing there was an issue with the defendant’s nationality which was undetermined at present.

A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he is facing a murder charge.

Mr Morei was due to face his second hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

However, when the case was called, Judge Victor Blake was informed that he was not able to attend the hearing.

Defence counsel Aoife O’Halloran told the court it was her understanding that Mr Morei “was not fit to attend”.

Judge Blake said he had been furnished with a letter from a forensic psychiatrist at the CMH where the accused was undergoing medical treatment and he was unfit to attend the court hearing.

It was the doctor’s opinion that Mr Morei would also be unfit to come to court in two weeks time, Judge Blake said.

He further remanded the accused in custody in his absence and adjourned the case until January 25th when the case will be listed for mention. He also asked for an updated letter from the doctor and his team.