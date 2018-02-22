Dundalk murder accused again unable to attend court

A teenager who has been receiving psychiatric treatment since he was charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk in January, was unable to attend a court hearing on Thursday.

Mohamed Morei (18) was remanded in custody on January 4th after being charged with the murder of Yosuke Sasaki (24).

He was unable to appear at his fifth scheduled on Thursday at Cloverhill District Court. He has been receiving medical care in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dundrum and had also been unfit to attend three previous hearings.

Judge Anthony Halpin further remanded him in custody in his absence and adjourned the case until March 8th.

Mr Sasaki was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road in Dundalk on the morning of January 3rd last. An Irish man was injured soon after when he was stabbed nearby and another man was injured in an attack at Seatown Place.

Mr Morei was initially remanded in custody by Dundalk District Court on January 4th after being charged with Mr Sasaki’s murder.

Garda Inspector Martin Beggy said at that hearing that the youth’s nationality had not yet been undetermined.