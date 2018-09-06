Dublin teen charged with sex assault and false imprisonment

A teenage boy has been granted bail after being charged with false imprisonment and sexual assault of a female in Tallaght in Dublin.

The boy, aged 17, who was accompanied to his hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court by his mother and his solicitor Kevin Tunney had surrendered himself to gardaí after an arrest warrant was issued.

Garda Kieran Kilcoyne told the Dublin Children’s Court he arrested the teen in Tallaght on Thursday.

The boy is accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment on a date in March 2016, when he was aged 15.

The court heard he was taking part in an educational course and wanted to go on to university.

Setting bail, Judge John O’Connor warned the teen he cannot have any contact with the complainant or witnesses.

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons was ordered to appear again later this month for a hearing to decide on the issue of jurisdiction – whether the case would remain in the juvenile court or go to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

The defence is entitled to make submissions under Section 75 of the Children Act.

This allows the boy’s lawyer cite age and maturity of the defendant as well as any other relevant factors in setting out grounds pleading for a serious case to remain in the Children’s Court.

The youth, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead and his solicitor was granted an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence.