Dublin Bus passenger was attacked in row about face masks, court hears

A Dublin Bus passenger was attacked with punches to his head and body during a row on a bus about face masks, a court has heard.

Patrick Stokes (19), of Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, has been charged with assault causing harm to the man on October 10th last.

Dublin District Court heard the victim was a passenger on the number 15 bus. The accused and another male got on at the Malahide Road, and there was a disagreement about wearing face masks.

The court sergeant Niall Murphy said the victim was punched in the face and “a number of times to the body”.

Judge Treasa Kelly accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

An order for disclosure of prosecution evidence including CCTV footage and statements was made.

The case was adjourned until a date in July for a plea to be indicated.