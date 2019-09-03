Discovery of three-legged calf prompts animal welfare charges on Kerry farm

A calf was found with just three feet by Department of Agriculture veterinary inspectors when they called to a farm in Co Kerry and the farmer is now facing a number of animal welfare charges, a court has been told.

The Department is bringing nine new charges against Christy Casey (60) after vets visited his farm at Corbally, Killorglin on May 17th, prosecution barrister Tom Rice told Killarney District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Rice said three of the nine new counts are hybrid charges relating to the same animal after it was found minus a foot by vet Louis Reardon of the Department’s special investigations unit on the day in question.

“The foot been amputated and the animal was not in great condition,” said Mr Rice.

Mr Casey was appearing in relation to 14 other charges that stemmed from an earlier inquiry by the unit into him and his son, John Casey (37).

Judge David Waters had adjourned seven charges against Mr Casey Jnr and 14 charges against Mr Casey snr after previously being told Mr Casey Jnr was receiving psychiatric care at University Hospital Kerry.

Prosecution barrister, Donnchadh McCarthy BL, reminded Judge Waters the matter had been adjourned to allow defence solicitor Pádraig O’Connell obtain a psychiatric report on his client’s mental state.

Mr O’Connell said Mr Casey Jnr had been in hospital the last time the case was listed and although he had been unable to get a medical report, he was confident he would have a report if the matter was adjourned for a month.

The reason Mr Casey Snr failed to show up on the last occasion and had to be arrested on foot of a bench warrant was because he was with his son in hospital at the time, he said.

Mr McCarthy BL said that the state would seek to have the doctor who prepared the medical report on Mr Casey Jnr in court when it was presented so that they could be cross-examined as to their conclusions.

Mr O’Connell described such a request as “extraordinary” but Judge Waters said that the state was entitled to question the medical expert on their report and he ordered that the author of the medical report attend the next hearing.

And Judge Waters said he found Mr Casey Snr’s reason for not attending the last hearing “a little bit disingenuous” and warned if he failed to attend the next hearing he faces being remanded in custody until the matter is finalised.

Judge Waters adjourned the matter until September 17th for mention.