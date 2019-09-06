Detective and businessman charged over alleged corruption

A detective garda and a director of a car sales firm targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), are to face trial on charges linked to an investigation into alleged Garda corruption.

The investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the Southern Division is being led by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), based in Dublin.

Det Garda David Bourke, (48), with an address at Main Street, Oola, Co Limerick, was charged with “corruptly obtaining a monetary gift, consideration or advantage” from Stephen O’Sullivan, a director of Bawn Motors, a car sales firm located at Ballysimon Road, Limerick, contrary to Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018.

It is also alleged Det Garda Bourke obtained the monetary gift during the course of his employment with An Garda Síochána for revealing to Mr O’Sullivan confidential information about a CAB investigation in relation to Bawn Motors under Section 5 (2) (B) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018.

Mr O’Sullivan (37), with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, was charged with one offence, that he did corruptly give or agree to give Det Garda Bourke a monetary gift, consideration, or advantage, for Det Garda Bourke revealing to him confidential information concerning a CAB investigation into Bawn Motors, of which Mr O’Sullivan was a company director of at the time.

All three charges are alleged to have occurred on December 22nd, 2018 at Bruree, Co Limerick.

Both accused were each granted bail, on their own bonds of €300, which does not have to be lodged.

Appearing before Limerick District Court, both defendants - who appeared separately - only spoke to confirm their signatures on the bond sheets which were signed in court.

Det Inspector Michael McNulty, NBCI, told the court he arrested Det Garda Bourke at 8.25am on Friday at a location in Co Tipperary.

The court heard Det Garda Bourke was then taken to Shannon Garda station in Co Clare where he was charged with two offences at 11.20am.

He “made no reply” to each charge after caution, it was heard.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing Det Garda Bourke, said he had “no questions” regarding his client’s arrest.

“Consent to bail with conditions attached have been agreed,” Mr Kiely told the court.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted Det Garda Bourke bail on condition he sign on twice weekly at Tipperary town Garda station; surrender his passport and not apply for a duplicate travel documentation; be contactable at all times; and that he reside at his home address in Oola, Co Limerick.

Det Insp McNulty said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed Det Garda Bourke face trial on indictment.

Det Sergeant Dave Gilmore, NBCI, gave evidence of arresting Mr O’Sullivan at 8.57am on Friday, in Broadford, Co Limerick.

Mr O’Sullivan, who the court heard is currently working in Newmarket, was brought to Shannon Garda station, where he was charged at 10.30am with one offence.

Mr O’Sullivan was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that Mr O’Sullivan sign on twice weekly at Kanturk Garda station, Co Cork, and that he resides at his home address in Broadford.

Judge O’Leary remanded both defendants on bail, to appear before Limerick District Court again on Friday, September 13th, for service of the State’s book of evidence.