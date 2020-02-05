Deirdre Morley unable to attend Dublin District Court on Wednesday

A mother who was charged with murdering her young daughter and two sons, who were found dead in their home in Dublin, was unable to attend a court hearing on Wednesday.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on January 24th.

Deirdre Morley, their mother, was remanded in custody last week, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison after she was charged with three counts of murder.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house. When they went inside they found the three children dead.

Ms Morley (43), a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin in Dublin, was due to appear again before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

A sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware and there was consent to a four-week adjournment.

The judge consented to a defence application to request continuing medical and psychiatric assessment as deemed appropriate. Mr Dunphy said there was an issue in relation to her fitness to face court.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not yet available.

Ms Morley was further remanded in custody in her absence to appear again at the same court on March 4th.

“She made no reply in response to each of the charges and was handed a copy of charge,” Det Sgt Kenny said at Ms Morley’s first hearing on January 29th, five days after the death of her children.

The court had then acceded to solicitor’s request to recommend continuing psychiatric assessment and assistance for the accused in custody.