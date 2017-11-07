‘Creepy’ driving instructor (74) sexually assaults woman during stop

A “creepy” 74-year-old driving instructor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 22-year-old student nurse during a stop-off on a driving lesson.

At Killaloe District Court, Insp Tom Kennedy said Donal Ryan of St Conlon’s Road, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, followed his student into her bedroom on November 25th, 2016.

The woman had stopped off at her family home in Co Tipperary to collect a couple of items during her 11th driving lesson with Ryan when he followed her into her home uninvited.

He lay down and patted the woman’s bed, signalling her to join him.

“Mr Ryan was lying down on one side of her bed and patting the other side with his right hand and she took that as an invitation to come on to the bed,” Insp Kennedy said.

Nurse ‘froze’

Insp Kennedy said the student nurse “froze” and was “shocked” and “very startled” at Ryan’s actions.

He said the woman left her bedroom and on her way downstairs, Ryan came from behind her and wrapped his arms around her.

Insp Kennedy said the woman, who the court heard found Ryan “very creepy”, wriggled free, only for him to grab her from behind again downstairs.

The inspector said Ryan told her she was “gorgeous” and grabbed her breasts and squeezed them from outside her clothing.

Insp Kennedy said Ryan had made a number of inappropriate comments to the woman in previous driving lessons.

Judge Patrick Durcan described the case as “extremely serious” and adjourned sentencing into Ennis District Court on Wednesday.