Covid-19 clusters now in 100 nursing homes

The number of coronavirus infection clusters in nursing homes around the country has reached 100, according to the latest detailed figures on Covid-19 cases released by State officials.The State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre disclosed more detailed information showing that as of Monday, April 6th there were outbreaks - defined as two or more cases - in 100 nursing homes, including 52 in the east of the country, 20 in the north east and 13 in the west.

There were a further 37 clusters in residential facilities.

Nursing homes now account for a third of the clusters of infection across the country, followed by hospitals on 16 per cent with 48 clusters and private houses on 14 per cent with 41 cases.

The figures also show that among the most recently confirmed daily deaths - as reported on April 6th - were two people aged between 35 and 54.

Out of 223 deaths reported by midnight on April 6th, 200 were aged 65 years and over, 11 were aged between 55 and 64, seven were aged between 45 and 54 , three were aged between 35 and 44 and two were aged between 25 and 34.

Out of 5,981 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, the deaths of 223 people gave a fatality rate of 3.7 per cent.

Of 224 patients admitted to intensive care units at that date, 36 per cent, or 81 people, were aged 65 years or more, while 52 per cent or 117 people were aged between 45 and 64.