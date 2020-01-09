Cousins remanded in custody over alleged minibus hijacking

Two cousins have been remanded in custody charged in connection with the alleged hijacking of a bus near Dublin Airport earlier this week.

Stephen McDonagh (25) and John McDonagh (26), both with an address given at The Steeples, Navan, Co Meath, appeared before Judge Denis McLoughlin at Cavan District Court on Thursday.

Both appeared charged with two counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle last Wednesday morning, January 8th, a Carlton Hotel courtesy bus at Dublin Airport and a car near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

They each also appeared charged in relation to a number of historical offences.

Along with the current offences before the court, Stephen McDonagh appeared charged separately with one court of theft, one burglary and two more charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle.

John McDonagh appeared also charged with three counts of theft, two burglaries, one other unlawful taking of a vehicle, and four road traffic offences.

The historical charges relate to offences alleged to have occurred in the Meath and Monaghan areas.

Detective Garda Karen Mullen and Ciaran Marks, both attached to Carrickmacross Garda Station, provided evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of the two defendants.

Stephen McDonagh, represented by Sara Brennan BL, did not make an application for bail.

She did though seek to have her client placed in custody at Castlerea prison after the defendant voiced concerns for his safety if remanded to Cloverhill.

John McDonagh, represented by solicitor Damien Rudden, did make an application for bail.

Det Garda Marks outlined the Garda position in objecting to bail being granted to the defendant. The objection centred on the “seriousness” of the charges before the court.

He added that John McDonagh was identified as the passenger of the vehicles taken on January 8th and in interview had make “certain admissions” as to his involvement.

Judge McLoughlin refused the application.

Three passengers were on board at the time the McDonaghs boarded the minibus outside Dublin Airport, and drove off in the direction of the M1.

The passengers alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near the City North Hotel at Julianstown, Co Meath. A demand was made for payment but none was given.

The passengers, a Colombian national living in Germany and awaiting a connecting flight home, as well as two UK minors returning from a scouting trip in the US, were all unharmed.

The two defendants then took the minibus further north on the M1 where it was eventually located near Drogheda by gardaí. It was followed from there until the vehicle eventually crossed the border into Northern Ireland outside Dundalk.

Later, having returned across the border into Co Monaghan, gardaí again began following the bus before it was abandoned when it crashed near Castleblyaney.

From there the two defendants fled on foot before taking possession of a car parked at a private dwelling.

This car was soon after intercepted and involved in a high speed pursuit by armed gardaí, assisted by Garda Air Support.

The stolen vehicle, a Seat Ibiza, was used to ram the Garda vehicle, after which the vehicles collided. “Significant” damage was caused to the Garda vehicle, the court was informed.

Both defendants were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and held at Carrickmacross Garda Station before appearing before the Cavan court sitting.

Det Gda Marks indicated that further charges would forthcoming following a file being sent and directions sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Both defendants are due to appear at Cloverhill remand court on January 16th.