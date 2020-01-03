Court told Kevin Lunney abduction case is ‘complex’

The investigation into the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney is ‘a complex case’ involving more than 400 statements, a court has been told.

Three of the four men charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney in Cavan in September last year appeared before Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court in Roscommon on Friday morning.

Sgt Paddy McGirl told the court the investigation is still in its infancy. He said it was not possible to give a timeline on when a Book of Evidence would be ready as it was a complicated case

“It will be a lengthy investigation. There are over 400 statements, 1,000 jobs in the job book, CCTV footage from five counties and DNA and forensic evidence awaiting analysis.

“It is a complex case being investigated in two jurisdictions. There has been considerable progress in the investigation but it is still in its infancy. It is a lengthy investigation,” said Sgt McGirl.

Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O’Brien (38), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded to appear again before Harristown District Court on January 17th.

A third defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made an application for bail when he appeared before the court.

Judge Faughnan refused the application after hearing submissions from the defendant’s legal representative and from the Garda, who opposed the bail application.

Judge Faughnan remanded the defendant to appear again before Harristown District Court on January 17th.

Another defendant, Luke O’Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was remanded to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday, January 10th, when he appeared before the court before Christmas.