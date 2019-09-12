Couple remanded over burglary at home of man found dead in Cork

A couple have been remanded in custody after they were charged with separate burglary offences following a garda investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Cork city at the weekend.

Helen Jones (52) and Keith O’Hara (41) both of Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield were brought separately before Cork District Court where they were charged with offences by gardaí investigating the death of Ms Jones’s brother, Paul.

Mr Jones (55) was found dead in the living room of his rented house at Bandon Road in Cork on September 7th by relatives after his 15-year-old son was unable to contact him by phone for a number of days.

Ms Jones was charged with aggravated burglary. The state alleges she committed burglary at Mr Jones’s house on September 4th and that she had a knife with her at the time.

Det Garda Myles Moran gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Ms Jones made no reply to the single charge when it was put to her after caution.

Earlier, Mr O’Hara was charged with a single count of entering as a trespasser the home of Mr Jones at Bandon Road also on September 4th with intent to commit an assault causing harm.

The state then alleges that Mr O’Hara - by entering Mr Jones’s home as a trespasser with intent to commit assault causing harm - committed a burglary offence contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Det Garda Maurice O’Connor gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to this defendant and told the court he made no reply to the charge when it was put to him following caution.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were objecting to bail for Ms Jones but defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said his client was not seeking bail at this point.

Earlier, Sgt Davis said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr O’Hara but defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client was not seeking bail at this stage and was reserving his right to apply for bail at a future date.

Sgt Davis said gardai were seeking an adjournment for a week in both cases to allow for the DPP’s directions.

Kelleher remanded both accused in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on September 19th.

Mr Burke said his client had been hospitalised on Tuesday following her arrest and had been visited by a doctor three times during her detention by gardai and he asked that she receive any necessary medical attention on remand.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid to both Ms Jones and Mr O’Hara after hearing that both accused were in receipt of disability payments and were not in a position to pay for their own solicitors.

