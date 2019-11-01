Conor McGregor pleading guilty to assaulting man in Dublin pub

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a south Dublin pub earlier this year.

Mr McGregor (31) of Lady Castle, Straffan, Co Kildare appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday morning in relation to the assault of Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch Pub, Ben Bulben Road, Drimnagh on April 6th, 2019 where Mr McGregor was promoting his brand of whiskey.

The fighter arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street just after 10am in a blacked out Range Rover wearing a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie. He was escorted into the courthouse as members of the public and media photographed him.

Mr McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines told the court just after 11am his client is pleading guilty to the single assault charge.

Mr McGregor remained silent during the short hearing while the victim of the attack was not present in court.

State prosecutor Stephanie Doyle told Judge Treasa Kelly that they had received a letter signed by Mr Keogh stating that he did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

The court heard Mr McGregor has also apologised and that this has been accepted by Mr Keogh.

Ms Doyle insisted that CCTV footage be shown to the court. Judge Kelly adjourned the matter until 2pm, when the footage is due to be shown.