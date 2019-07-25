Comedian Sil Fox (86) denies sexually assaulting woman

Comedian Sylvester “Sil” Fox has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a bar in Dublin last year.

The 86-year-old entertainer appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court on Thursday when a trial date was set.

Mr Fox is charged with sexual assault of a woman during a social occasion at a named bar and nightclub in the city centre’s southside on December 17th last year.

Dressed in a blue suit, he stood at the side of the courtroom when his case was called.

Garda Sergeant Gail Smith tendered a certificate with evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She told the court that a summary of the prosecution case and CCTV evidence has been furnished to defence solicitor Michael French.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal. This means it was suitable that the case would be heard at district court level and not in the circuit court which, on conviction, has tougher sentencing powers.

Mr Fox, who grew up in the Liberties in Dublin but has an address at Wellington Lawn, Templeogue, Dublin 6, did not address the court.

There was no objection to bail.

Mr French told the court his client was pleading not guilty to the charge and a hearing date “as early as possible” was sought.

Mr Fox was told to appear again at the district court for his non-jury trial on November 28th.

Legal aid was granted after a statement of means was handed in to court.

Mr Fox’s solicitor told the court his client is in receipt of the old age pension.

Judge Walsh refused the defence solicitor’s request to impose reporting restrictions.