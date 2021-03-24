Co Clare man charged with murder of 29-year-old mother in Ennis

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a mother of two in Ennis, Co Clare.

Patrick Ballard appeared at Ennis District Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Sharon Bennett.

Mr Ballard has been on remand in prison after being initially charged with assault causing harm to Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28th.

Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick.

At Ennis District Court, Det Garda Noelle Bergin gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Ballard at 10.30am on Wednesday.

The court heard Mr Ballard of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis made “no reply” in response to caution and charge.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan applied that the initial charge of assault causing harm be withdrawn now that the murder charge has been made.

Judge Patrick Durcan acceded to that request and also granted legal aid.

He granted an application from solicitor Tara Godfrey, for Mr Ballard, that her client be psychiatrically assessed while on remand in prison.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr Ballard in custody to re-appear before Gort District Court on Thursday, March 25th.