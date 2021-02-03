Circuit Court trial for boy over death of Thiago Cortes

A 16-year-old boy will face trial in the Circuit Court accused of dangerous driving causing the death of food delivery cyclist Thiago Cortes in Dublin last year.

Mr Cortes, from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay in Dublin when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on August 31st.

The 28-year-old student, who was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision, was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was remanded in custody on November 7th after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Cortes.

Five additional charges were later brought againt the boy, including failing to remain at the scene to offer assistance to Mr Cortes, not keeping the car at the location and failing to stop with intent to escape civil or criminal liability.

The other two were for driving without a licence or insurance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended the case should be dealt with on indictment, in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The teen appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly on Wednesday at the Dublin Children’s Court which has held the case is too serious to accept jurisdiction.

She remanded him in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks. A book of evidence must be prepared by the DPP and served on him before he can be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

He was accompanied to court by his parents and his solicitor.