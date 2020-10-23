Case of man accused of murdering of Det Garda Colm Horkan should proceed, court hears

A court has heard the case of a 44-year-man accused of murdering of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon last June should proceed without the accused being present.

Det Garda Horkan (49), who was based in Castlerea Garda station, died on June 17th at the junction of Main Street and St Patrick Street in the town after he was shot while responding to an incident.

The accused, Stephen Silver (44) of Aughaward, Foxford, Co. Mayo has been on remand since. The accused had been due to appear via video link at Harristown Court again on Friday. His non-appearance was the tenth time he has been unable to appear before the court.

A note from Professor Damian Mohan of the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, Dublin said “it was not in the interests of the accused to be produced before the court”.

The note, which Judge Deirdre Gearty read to the court at Friday morning’s sitting of Harristown Court, said the case could proceed without the accused.

A Garda application, to further remand the accused to appear before Harristown District Court on November 6th, was approved by the Judge.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said “real progress was being made in the case” and said communication was ongoing with an officer of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office “on a weekly basis”. He added by saying he anticipated that “in the very near future we will be able to proceed with the case.”

The court was informed again that the file into the murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan was “being actively reviewed” by the office of the DPP, by Sergeant Mahon.

Solicitor for the accused, Ciaran Smyth of Gearoid Geraghty Solicitors, said he had “no problem” in the case being adjourned to the November 6th sitting but said he “was anxious to see progress being made in the case.”

Judge Gearty remanded the accused to appear before Harristown Court via video link in two weeks’ time, on Friday, November 6th.