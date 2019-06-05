Car dealer charged with deception and using false invoices

A car dealer has appeared in court charged with deception and submitting false invoices during tax payments.

Glen Walker (38), with an address at Saggart Lakes, Saggart, Dublin, was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning at 6.30am and brought to Clondalkin Garda station.

He was charged with three offences under the Theft and Fraud Act for deception and two counts of producing false invoices for two cars in relation to payment of tax, and a charge under the Taxes Consolidation Act over the use of false invoices in tax payments.

The offences allegedly occurred on November 7th, 2017.

It follows an investigation by the Garda Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Garda Sergeant Gary Sheridan told Dublin District Court that Mr Walker made no reply when charged.

There was consent to bail subject to a number of conditions sought by the CAB officer.

Judge Michael Walsh set bail in Mr Walker’s own bond of €5,000 of which half must be lodged. He was ordered to reside at his current address, surrender his passport and sign on once a week at a Garda station.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail and will face his next hearing on June 12th at Cloverhill District Court.