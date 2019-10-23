Businessman charged over attack on reporter at Four Courts

Businessman and former Cavan county fotballer Eddie Og O’Reillyhas been charged with attacking a journalist at the Four Courts in Dublin

The 40-year-old of Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan is accused of assault causing harm and theft of a notebook from court reporter Ray Managh.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on condition of a €5,000 lodgement, following a hearing before district court president Judge Colin Daly on Wednesday.

Managh had been reporting on civil proceedings involving Mr O’Reilly when the assault and theft is alleged to have happened on May 11h last year.

Mr O’Reilly was arrested on Wednesday at Dublin Airport after he returned from the United States where he had been living with his American wife and their young daughter.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.He pleaded for bail saying he intended to stay in Ireland and wanted to “clear my name”.

Garda Michael McGrath said Mr O’Reilly was arrested at the airport at 7.50am and taken to the Bridewell Garda station where he was charged with the two offences.

Garda McGrath said the accused’s reply to charge after caution was “no comment”.

In relation to the theft charge, Garda McGrath said it was alleged the reporter’s notebook was stolen. The statement of complaint, in relation to the assault charge, was handed in to court.

Garda McGrath objected to bail on the grounds of flight risk.

The journalist had been covering a civil case at the Four Courts which the accused had been a party to, Garda McGrath said.

Defence counsel Conor Burke put it to him that his client and his family had been living in America but planned to move back to Ireland. His solicitor had been in contact with the Garda regarding the investigation after a number of messages were left, the court was told.

Managh told the court he suffered severe shock and his shoulders were injured in the incident.

Judge Daly set bail in his own own bond of €2,500 and required a cash lodgement of €5,000. Counsel said his client will contest the case but was not in a position to take up bail yet. Judge Daly remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 30th next.