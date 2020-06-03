Brothers charged with raping, sexually assaulting their younger brother in 1990s

Two brothers have been charged separately with 48 counts each of raping and sexually assaulting their younger brother at their family home in Co Cork more than 20 years ago.

The two men, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, were each charged with 24 counts of rape and 24 counts of sexual assault of their younger brother on separate and different occasions in the 1990s.

One accused (44) is charged with 24 counts of raping and 24 counts of sexually assaulting his younger brother on dates unknown between January 1st 1993 and December 31st 1995 at the family home in Co Cork.

The second accused (41) is charged with 24 counts of raping and 24 counts of sexually assaulting his younger brother on dates unknown between January 1st 1995 and December 31st 1997, again at the family home in Co Cork.

One accused was aged 17 to 19 at the time of his alleged offences while the younger accused was aged State also aged 17 to 19 at the time of his alleged offences when the complainant was aged between nine and 13.

The State is not alleging in the charges that the two accused committed the offences together at any time but that they committed them separately.

On Wednesday before a District Court in Co Cork , Sergeant Donal Cashman of the Cork City Divisional Protective Services Unit, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both men who were charged separately on Wednesday morning.

He told how he met both men separately by appointment and both made no reply to the charges after caution.

Inspector Tony Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the charges against both accused should be dealt with on indictment before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He applied for a month’s adjournment for service of the books of evidence . He said gardai had no objection to both men being remanded on bail once they abided by certain conditions.

Judge Patricia Harney granted the application and she separately remanded both men on their own bonds of €100 to appear in courts on July 14th for service of the books of evidence against them.

Solicitor Cathal Lombard, deputising for Frank Buttimer, said his client (44) was willing to abide by the bail terms sought by the gardai including that he reside at his home address in Co Cork

Solicitor, Thomas Coughlan for the 41-year-old man said his client was also willing to abide by the bail terms sought by the gardai, including that he live at his home address, elsewhere in Co Cork.

Judge Harney made it a condition of both men’s bail that they provide gardai with their mobile phone numbers and keep their phones charged and in credit so they can be contacted at any time by gardaí.

Gardaí also sought an undertaking from the accused that they would not have any contact with the complainant, directly or indirectly via third parties, and both solicitors said their clients were willing to give such an undertaking.

Judge Harney pointed out this condition included contact via social media and any contact via Snapchat, Facebook, What’s App or any other social media platform would be considered a breach of bail as she remanded both accused.