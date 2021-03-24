Boy (15) further remanded over fatal stabbing of woman at IFSC

A 15-year-old boy charged over a knife attack on a mother-of-two who died after a stabbing in Dublin’s IFSC has been further remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (48), who was originally from Mongolia but had been living in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was taken to the Mater Hospital following an attack at 9.30pm on January 20th.

The incident happened near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay, as the office cleaner was making her way home from work.

She remained in a critical condition for two weeks before she died on February 3rd.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested and remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on January 23rd.

He made no reply when charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident and could face further charges.

When the case was back before the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday, Judge Bernadette Owens noted that the investigation file is to be sent to the DPP later this week.

Judge Owens remanded him in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks.He was accompanied to court by a close family member and his barrister.

Earlier, the court also heard that gardaí had begun a criminal investigation into claims the boy had been identified on social media platforms, which is a breach of his right to anonymity.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

The boy has not yet indicated how he will plead.

During the hearing, the dead woman’s son Samir Ulambayar and her husband Ulambayar Surenkhor held a socially-distanced vigil with members of the Mongolian community in the square across from the courthouse.