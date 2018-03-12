Boy (15) faces attempted murder charge over Dún Laoghaire stabbing

A 15-year-old Dublin boy accused of a serious knife attack on a woman in Dún Laoghaire has had his case upgraded to attempted murder and will stand trial in the Central Criminal Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was refused bail on December 26th after Garda objections.

The teen has not made any renewed bail application since then and has remained at the Oberstown detention centre except for court appearances.

He was originally charged with assault causing harm to the woman and production of a knife during the alleged assault at the baths on Queens Road, Dún Laoghaire.

The woman, who was 25 and of Irish-Malaysian descent, was found at about 3.20pm on on December 23rd last . She was hospitalised with serious injuries including a horizontal lacerations to her neck.

A further charge of attempted murder as brought against the boy when he appeared before Judge John O’Connor at the Dublin Children’s Court on Monday.

A State solicitor said the boy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, must face trial in the Central Criminal Court, on all charges.

Judge O’Connor told the boy, whose parents sat beside him throughout the hearing, that the Children’s Court had extensive jurisdiction but not in relation to matters that go to the Central Criminal Court.

The prosecution asked for a four-week adjournment to complete the book of evidence, which has to be served on the teen before he can be returned for trial to the higher court.

Judge O’Connor was told there was a “quite extensive file” which was unusually complex and involved 109 witnesses.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has also directed that the teenager can be sent forward to the higher court on a “signed plea”.

Judge O’Connor told the boy that if he were pleading guilty he had to be satisfied he understood the nature of the charge.

The defence consented to him being remanded in custody for another two weeks but it was not expected that the book of evidence would be ready then. The case resumes on March 26th.