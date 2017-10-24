Boxer given five-month prison sentence for criminal damage

Conor Kane

International boxer Michael O’Reilly has been given a five-month prison sentence after admitting causing criminal damage to a caravan following an engagement party last year.

The sentence was imposed on O’Reilly (24) from Mountrath, Laois at Thurles district court on Tuesday but he was not sent to jail pending an appeal to the circuit court.

His father Michael O’Reilly Snr (45) of Portlaoise was given a three-month prison term for causing criminal damage during the same incident on April 18th, 2016. He also gave notice of an appeal.

A brother James O’Reilly (18) of Portlaoise was bound to keep the peace for a year, while a bench warrant was issued for another brother, Bernard (24), who also admitted criminal damage but has left the jurisdiction for the UK since evidence was heard last June.

Father-of-three Michael O’Reilly was due to fight for Ireland in the Rio Olympics last year but sent home on the eve of the games when it was confirmed he had failed a drugs test before leaving the country for the event.

After Tuesday’s court proceedings he confirmed he was appealing the prison sentence imposed on him by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

The boxer pleaded guilty in June to a single count of causing criminal damage to a caravan on April 18th, 2016.

The case was adjourned on that occasion to allow the defendants bring compensation to court: €879 for damage to a Nissan Micra and €664 for damage to a Citroen, while the cost of damage to a caravan was disputed.

The court heard on Tuesday the injured parties in the case put the damage to the caravan at €7,260 but defence solicitor Philip Meagher, for Michael O’Reilly Snr and James O’Reilly, said his clients would place it at “no more than €1,000”.

They had done a Google search for a similar caravan and found one for sale in the UK for £1,500.

Michael O’Reilly Snr had brought €150 in compensation to court.

JJ Fitzgerald, solicitor for Michael O’Reilly Jnr, said his client had brought €100 to court. It would have been more, but his wife recently gave birth to their third child “and a lot of that money went on the baby expenses”.

Judge MacGrath said the amount of compensation offered by the defendants was “totally inadequate” and “totally unacceptable”.

She said she had given the parties a way to avoid a custodial sentence “by dealing with it in a particular way”, but this had not happened.

The court heard in June the defendants had been attending an engagement party in Littleton in Co Tipperary and gardaí were called to an incident at 5am.

Michael O’Reilly Snr and his sons were ordered to leave the area earlier, and did so, but as they passed an area where their relatives, the Doyle family, had caravans parked they started throwing rocks and stones over the fence.

There was shouting and stones and bottles were also thrown from the other side of the offence. During the incident, damage was caused to a caravan which was “excessive,” the court heard in June.