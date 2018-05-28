Bogus cleaners who burgled woman’s house escape jail

Two women who advertised a household cleaning service on Facebook before stealing items worth almost €2,000 from a woman’s house have escaped going to jail.

Chloe Colsh and Anne Marie Dunphy appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with theft.

The women had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and have since paid compensation to the victim, Carol Doherty.

Ms Doherty came across the thieves at Letterkenny Bus station after they had burgled her house on March 4th, 2017. The victim noticed that the two women had some of her personal belongings with them.

She confronted them and the women fled. When Ms Doherty returned to her home in Kilmacrennan, she discovered numerous items had been taken, including a Nintendo DS, a child’s gold ring, an Apple iPod, a silver necklace, a Google Nexus tablet and a Samsung camera.

Ms Doherty tried to contact the two women through Facebook but they blocked her messages.

It was estimated the property was valued at up to €2,000. Some of the stolen items had since been recovered. The court heard many of the items had been traded in locally at a shop.

Colsh (20), and Dunph (28), who are originally from the Midlands, moved to Donegal where lived together at Forest Park, Killygordon.

Solicitor for the pair, Gordon Curley, said all compensation had now been paid to Ms Doherty. He said the women had come up with the scheme in order to make some money. They advertised their services on Facebook and charged €25 per home.

Judge Paul Kelly said that having read the Probation Reports on both women and having heard all compensation was paid, he would apply the Probation Act in both cases.