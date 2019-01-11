Bill Kenneally to be served book of evidence before end of month

A book of evidence is expected to be served by the end of the month on former sports coach and political activist Bill Kenneally who is accused of 171 counts of sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.

Mr Kenneally (68), formerly of Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, had recently been charged in relation to the allegations.

Gardaí­on Friday applied for a further adjournment to give them time to complete the book of evidence. The application was by consent from the accused’s solicitor, Matthew Byrne.

Judge Kevin Staunton granted the application and adjourned the case until January 28th when it will again come before Waterford District Court. He remanded Kenneally in custody until then.

Mr Kenneally was well-known around Waterford as a basketball coach during the 1980s and was also involved with Fianna Fáil several years ago, acting as a tallyman for the party at a number of election counts.