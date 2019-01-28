Bill Kenneally sent for trial over sexual assault allegations against boys

Former basketball coach and political activist Bill Kenneally has been sent forward to the circuit criminal court in relation to 171 charges which allege that he sexually assaulted three boys in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kenneally (68), formerly of Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, appeared before Waterford district court on Monday morning and was served with a book of evidence .

The court heard that allegations against him cover the period from 1978 to 1988. It heard that 136 of the charges are in respect of one complainant, 31 in respect of another, and four relate to a third complainant.

Inspector Anthony Dineen said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the accused being sent forward for trial under the Criminal Procedure Act. He applied for that direction to be made to the current sittings of Waterford circuit criminal court.

Judge Kevin Staunton issued a formal alibi warning to Bill Kenneally, telling him that if he intends to rely on alibi evidence in his trial, he must supply details to the State within 14 days.

Solicitor Matthew Byrne asked for February 5th to be the return date to the circuit court and there was no objection from gardaí­.

Judge Staunton sent Bill Kenneally forward for trial, remanding him in custody until Tuesday of next week, February 5th.

He also granted legal aid for two counsel at the trial as well as a solicitor, and agreed to an application from Mr Byrne to grant legal aid in respect of each of the three complainants.

Mr Kenneally was present in court but not called upon to speak during the hearing. He is an accountant by profession and was well-known in the region as a basketball coach for many years. He was also a member of Fianna Fáil and acted as a tallyman for the party at several election counts.