Big Issue magazine the ‘perfect vehicle for fraud’, judge says

A District Court judge has described street magazine the Big Issue as “the perfect vehicle for fraud” after three people appeared in court for bogus charity collections.

Judge Kevin Kilrane had demanded the attendance of an official from the Big Issue’s Dublin office to Sligo District Court in order to ascertain what measures were in place in relation to the vetting of sellers of the publication.

The demand was made after three men appeared in court for holding illegal charity collections and were found to be in possession of legitimate badges to sell the street paper.

On March 9th, 2019, Bernard Sweeney (49) of Gilmartin Road, Tuam, Co Galway, and Owen Maughan (39) of Abbeyvale, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, were observed with pots hanging from their necks and engaging with the public. The sign on each pot read: “Please support, thank you.”

Sweeney had €32.82 in his bucket and had four Big Issue magazines nearby. The court was previously told Sweeney had 95 previous convictions, four of which were for acting as a collector and holding a collection without a permit.

Maughan, who had €2 on his person on the day, had three Big Issue magazines, which were not on display.

Patrick McDonagh (29) of Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Co Offaly, was also before the court after he was detected acting as a collector without authorisation in Sligo town on July 25th last.

Sean Kavanagh, editor of the Big Issue, told the court bogus collections under the guise of the Big Issue was a “new phenomenon” the organisation was trying to deal with.

He said each seller was issued with a code of conduct, which outlined no tables were to be used while selling, and each seller was put on a month’s trial before they were reissued with copies of the publication.

“You need to tighten up the show,” Judge Kilrane told Mr Kavanagh.

Sweeney was convicted of holding a collection without a permit and fined €500, while Maughan and McDonagh were convicted and fined €300 each.