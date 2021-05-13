Acid poured on woman found in burning Limerick property, court told

A woman is lucky to be alive after being falsely imprisoned, assaulted and having acid thrown in her face and boiling water poured on her, a court has heard.

Gardaí allege Simone Lee (41) was left for dead in her burning home at Fairview Crescent, Garryowen in Limerick on Tuesday by Christopher Stokes.

Mr Stokes (37), of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, appeared before Limerick District Court on Wednesday charged with one count of threatening to kill Ms Lee, assault causing her harm, and false imprisonment on May 11th.

Mr Stokes is also charged with threatening to kill and falsely imprisoning Tim Fehin (71) on the same date.

Gardaí ssaid he made no reply to when cautioned, the court heard.

Det Garda Aled Harkin objected to bail as he believed Mr Stokes would try to “finish what he set out to do”.

Det Harkin said Ms Lee has alleged that Mr Stokes “became agitated” during a visit to her home and demanded that Mr Fehin bring him Charleville in Cork to rob goods from a shopping centre so he could get money.

Ms Lee, who is in a serious condition in hospital, had been expecting Mr Fehin, to come to her home for dinner that night.

It is alleged that Mr Stokes assaulted Ms Lee a number of times and that Mr Fehin agreed to drive him to Charleville after being threatened. During the journey, it is alleged that Mr Stokes repeatedly assaulted and choked Ms Lee.

Barricaded door

After returning to Ms Lee’s house, Mr Stokes is alleged to have barricaded the front door and pushed Ms Lee to the ground and repeatedly assaulted her, Det Garda Harkin said.

He is alleged to have poured boiling water on her back, causing her to go unconscious, and to have poured “ammonia acid in her face three times”. It is also alleged that Mr Stokes attempted to suffocate Ms Lee using a plastic bag.

The court heard Mr Fehin contacted gardaí after escaping the house and leaving the area in his car. When gardaí arrived, they could not gain entry and left.

Det Harkin alleged Ms Lee woke later “to find cardboard boxes on top of her and the apartment on fire”. She was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital. Mr Stokes was found inside the property and arrested by gardaí.

Det Harkin said he believed that Mr Stokes started the fire. He said “extreme violence” was perpetrated on Ms Lee.

Sarah Ryan, solicitor for Mr Stokes, said he denied causing Ms Lee’s injuries and claimed “there was drug use in the apartment throughout the day”.

Judge Patricia Harney said she was refusing bail in light of “the nature and seriousness of the charges”.

She remanded Mr Stokes in custody to appear before the court on May 18th.