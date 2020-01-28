Det Adrian Donohoe killed in raid carried out for ‘base’ criminal motive of money

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered as part of a sophisticated, well-planned robbery carried out for the “base criminal motive” of getting money, the trial of his alleged killer has heard.

Opening the trial of Aaron Brady at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, the prosecution said the veteran detective was “blasted in the face” by a shotgun at close range and died instantly.

The raiders had deliberately targeted the armed detectives during the robbery of cash from Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk, the jury heard, as part of a “slick” operation which would have required meticulous planning.

It was carried out for a “base criminal motive. It was done for money, nothing else,” prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC said. “There is no suggestion of connection to any kind of cause.”

Det Garda Donohoe never had a chance to draw his weapon and his colleague, Det Garda Joe Ryan was pinned in his seat by the raiders until they made their getaway, Mr Grehan said.

Mr Grehan said it is the prosecution’s case that Mr Brady was the man who shot Det Garda Donohoe. The accused was seen in the area on the day of the robbery and was spotted on CCTV driving past the credit union in the preceding hours, counsel said.

His phone and those of his two friends, who cannot be named by court order, were switched off before the raid and only switched on afterwards, Mr Grehan said.

Alibi

The accused also lied to gardaí about his alibi the next day, the jury heard. Counsel said there will be evidence to show Mr Brady had money worries in the lead up to the robbery and had indicated to others that these worries would soon go away.

The jury would also heard evidence that Mr Brady left for New York shortly after as the investigation into the incident ramped up.

While there, “ believing he was beyond the long reach of the law,” Mr Brady had conversations “of a certain nature with people,” Mr Grehan said, adding that the jury will hear about these conversations.

Mr Brady replied “not guilty” when the charge was put to him that he murdered Det Garda Donohoe on January 25th, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

The 28-year-old, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also replied “not guilty” to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew on the same date and at the same location.

The trial is to last 16 weeks.