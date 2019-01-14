David Douglas murder trial to be held at Special Criminal Court

A 24-year-old man accused of murdering David Douglas has been returned for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Judges on Monday granted an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to try Gareth Brophy at the three-judge court.

Mr Douglas (55) was shot six times as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown, on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1st, 2016.

Last November at Dublin District Court Mr Brophy, who is currently of no fixed abode but is from Dublin’s south inner city, was charged with the murder of Mr Douglas.

At Monday’s brief hearing, for which the accused was excused, State Solicitor Ciara Vibien said the DPP was applying to the court to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the accused man be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, made the order.

Two other men have already been before the courts over Mr Douglas’ killing.

Frederick “Freddie” Thompson (37), of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 was found guilty of Mr Douglas’s murder in August of last year and sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.

Nathan Foley (20) of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, admitted last November to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of Mr Douglas by driving one of the four cars used in the killing between July 1st and July 4th, 2016. He will be sentenced on January 25th.