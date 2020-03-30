Woman found guilty of murdering partner in Co Louth

A Central Criminal Court jury has found a 47-year-old woman guilty of murdering her partner who she fatally stabbed during a drunken row.

It is the second time Paula Farrell has been convicted of the offence.

The jury of seven men and four women rejected Farrell’s defence that she was provoked after she claimed Wayne ‘Quilly’ McQuillan sexually assaulted and began to strangle her when she refused to have sex with him.

It was the defence’s case that if there was a reasonable possibility that the Co Louth woman had acted as a result of provocation, then they must find her not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Instead the jury accepted the State’s case that the mother-of-three had intended to cause “at least serious injury” to Mr McQuillan when she picked the biggest knife from a knife block in the kitchen and stabbed him four times.

In his closing speech, prosecution counsel Gerard Clarke SC called the sexual assault allegation “an outrageous lie” and said it had been told against a man who was now dead and could not give any alternative account of events.

Mr Clarke submitted that the account of a sexual attack taking place was first put forward by Farrell some 16 months after Mr McQuillan’s death and she had told gardaí in her interviews that nothing sexual had happened between her and the deceased on the night.

Evidence was given in the trial that Farrell had told onlookers not to call an ambulance after Mr McQuillan collapsed outside her house following the attack.

This was Farrell’s third time being tried for murdering Mr McQuillan. She first went on trial in July 2015 and was given the mandatory life sentence after she was found guilty of murder.

However, she had her conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in June 2018 over the trial judge’s decision not to allow the partial defence of provocation be considered by the jury. A retrial was ordered and a jury failed to reach a verdict in her second trial in July of last year.

Farrell of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter for the unlawful killing of Mr McQuillan (30) at her home on January 1st, 2014. They had been in a relationship for a year and Mr McQuillan was 10 years younger than the defendant.

More to follow...