Woman (45) admits killing man at Drogheda home in 2014

A Co Louth woman has admitted killing a man in her Drogheda home on New Year’s Day five years ago. However, the 45-year-old denies his murder.

Paula Farrell, with an address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, charged with murdering 30-year-old Wayne McQuillan. She pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to his manslaughter at that address on January 1st, 2014.

The plea was not accepted and Mr Justice Michael White swore in a jury of eight women and four men to hear her trial.

He told the jurors that the trial would last about 12 days and would start before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart on Tuesday afternoon.