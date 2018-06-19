Witness tells murder trial he saw car driving over man twice

A witness at a murder trial has said he was woken by shouting outside in the early hours and looked out window to see a man being run over by a car.

Colin Dardis was giving evidence in the trial of a garage owner and his three sons who deny murdering a man who had fired two shots at their home before driving off in a van.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18th, 2017.

Mr Dardis told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC that he woke at around 4am to the sound of a man and woman shouting outside his home at the Glebe in Lucan.

He said he looked outside he saw a man in a jeep roaring and shouting in an aggressive tone at the witness’s female neighbour, who was standing on the footpath shouting back.

Staggering

Mr Dardis then noticed a man staggering in the middle of the road and then another man came from the direction of the jeep and appeared to hit the staggering man on the top of the head with something like a piece of wood.

The man fell to his knees and Mr Dardis noticed a dark-coloured car driving towards and then striking the man, knocking him face forward.

He said the car stopped and while he could not be 100 per cent certain, he said he recalled the vehicle reversing while the man started to crawl or tried to get up and off the road.

The car then started up again and drove over the man, he said.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of six men and six women.