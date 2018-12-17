Witness denies boyfriend told her to lie in ‘cheating’ murder trial

A woman who has said her boyfriend stabbed her lover when he caught her “cheating” has denied that he told her to lie to gardaí.

Claire McGrath (30) has been giving evidence in the Central Criminal Court trial of 40-year-old Keith Connorton of Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght. Mr Connorton has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Graham McKeever (32) at the accused man’s home on February 18th, 2017.

Ms McGrath told Brendan Grehan SC, for the prosecution, that she brought methadone to the accused the day after the stabbing. Gardaí saw them together and questioned them on the street before arresting Mr Connorton. She agreed that she hugged the accused. He told her he loved her and she told him she had told the truth and so should he.

Mr Grehan put it to her that she said this because Mr Connorton had tried to get her to go along with a story that the deceased had broken into their home. She said this was untrue and that she told him to tell the truth because he had asked her how they could explain what happened.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and the jury.