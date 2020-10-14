Wife of murdered Det Garda Adrian Donohoe to give victim impact statement

The wife of murdered Det Garda Adrian Donohoe, Caroline Donohoe, is expected to give a victim impact statement at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning when her husband’s killer Aaron Brady is sentenced.

Det Garda Donohoe, a 41-year-old married father of two, was shot dead shortly after arriving at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on the night of Friday, January 25th, 2013.

Det Garda Joe Ryan, who was with Det Garda Donohoe when he was shot dead, is also expected to tell the court about the impact of the attack on his life.

Mr Ryan previously told the trial he was threatened on the night of the killing by a gunman who told him not to move or “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to f**king shoot you”.

Married father of one Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe by an 11-to-one majority jury verdict on August 11th.

The 29-year-old with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years on Wednesday.

Brady was also convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th, 2013. He will be sentenced for this offence separately on Wednesday.

Lorcan Staines SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), applied to trial judge Mr Justice Michael White for an overflow court to be permitted for the sentence hearing. It means the proceedings will be broadcast into the overflow court at the Courts of Criminal Justice.

Provision has also been made to broadcast the court hearing in Dundalk Garda station so Det Garda Donohoe’s colleagues can see it while arrangements have been made for interested parties in the UK and Spain to also view the proceedings over video link.

Det Garda Donohoe and his colleague, Det Garda Ryan, were providing an armed escort for Credit Union staff taking money to a night safe.

Brady, from Crossmaglen, was part of a five-man gang laying in wait in the credit union car park to steal the cash. Four of the gang members emerged from behind a wall in the car park and Brady ran at Det Garda Donohoe, fatally shooting him.

After the murder, Brady fled to the US. He was arrested in New York in May 2017. Brady was deported to Ireland days later and once back in Ireland was convicted of a series of offences committed in Dundalk, Co Louth, in October 2012, including dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty. By the time that sentence was served he had been charged with the murder of Det Garda Donohoe and remained in prison on remand awaiting his trial, which began in January.

Attempted intimidation of witnesses was a significant factor during the Brady trial. The prosecution said it was aware of “very serious” but unsuccessful attempts to intimidate its key witness.