Two women due in court over refusing to enter hotel quarantine

Two women in their 30s arrested and charged after refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Dublin Airport are due to appear before Tallaght District Court this afternoon.

The court appearance was initially scheduled for the criminal courts of justice in Dublin at 10.30am on Saturday.

It is understood the two women were arriving from the United Arab Emirates, where they had travelled for plastic surgery.

On Friday gardaí confirmed they had been called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer in the afternoon and implemented the “4Es approach” – engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

The women were arrested for breaches of the health act after failing to comply with gardaí, and were taken to Ballymun Garda station.

Passengers arriving into the State from certain “high-risk” countries must now spend up to 14 days in one of four designated hotels before they can travel on to their destination.