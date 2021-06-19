Two men remanded in custody after special sitting of Navan District Court

Two men who appeared at a 105 minute special sitting of Navan District Court on Saturday in connection with alleged incidents in Slane on Thursday night have been remanded in custody.

Thomas Wall (26), Fortunestown, Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin was charged that on June 17th at Slane he was in unlawful possession of articles including a sledgehammer, two screwdrivers, a torch, two pair of black and orange gloves, crowbar, wheel brace, cloned set of number plates, bottles of bleach, three drums of petrol and siphoning hose with the intention that they would be used in the course of, or in connection with a burglary contrary to section 15 (1) and (5) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Garda Joe Lyons gave evidence of having arrested accused at 9.31am at Slane and conveying him to Navan Garda Station where the accused was charged.

Judge Cormac Dunne remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear by video link on June 25th.

Defending solicitor Lorraine Stephens said that he would not be applying for free legal aid.

Mr Wall’s wife and father were in the court for the hearing.

John Connors (27) of The Villa, Blessington Road, Tallaght was charged with alleged trespass at Oldtown, Abbeyleix, Co Laois on June 15th last.

He was also charged that on 17th June last at Slane he was in possession of stolen property, a Seat Leon Cupra car, driving without insurance or driving licence, and dangerous driving. He was also charged with alleged possession of burglary implements.

Sergeant Conor McMorrow gave evidence of having arrested the accused and charged him. Defending solicitor Mervyn Harnett applied for free legal aid which was granted.

Mr Connors was also remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again by video link on June 25th.