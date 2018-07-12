Two brothers found guilty of murdering Dublin man Neil Reilly

Two brothers accused of the murder of Neil Reilly in Dublin last year have been found guilty at the Central Criminal Court, while their father has been acquitted.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), and Dean (24), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin, on January 18th, 2017. A third brother, Ryan Bradley (18), was acquitted of murder on Monday by direction of the judge.

During the six-week trial the jury heard that Jason Bradley owed Neil Reilly more than €9,000 for drugs. Mr Reilly, having previously broken into the Bradley home, fired two shots at their house in the early hours of January 18th last year.

The Bradleys followed him in a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by Paul Bradley, with Jason in the passenger seat, and a BMW driven by Dean Bradley.

The prosecution alleged that Paul and Jason caught up with Mr Reilly at Esker Glebe, and Jason beat him to death with a sharp, chopping implement.

More to follow . . .