Trial of man (55) accused of murdering Co Galway woman (75) unable to go ahead

The trial of a 55-year-old man accused of murdering a Co Galway pensioner was unable to go ahead at the Central Criminal Court on Monday as scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Scott from Gortanumera in Portumna is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, from Portumna, on April 27th, 2018.

The 75-year-old, who lived alone at Boula in Portumna, was found dead at her farm nearly three years ago.

Mr Scott’s trial, along with other murder trials listed to begin before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts are not swearing new juries to hear trials.

At Monday morning’s brief hearing, Mr Justice Michael White said that jury panels are currently suspended for the next three weeks and the situation will be reviewed on January 26th, as jury panels are scheduled for February 1st.

The judge listed Mr Scott’s case before the Central Criminal Court on February 2nd, when it is expected that a new date for his trial will be fixed.

Brendan Grehan SC, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), asked Mr Justice White if Mr Scott’s case could be given a date for one of the longer court terms due to its expected length.