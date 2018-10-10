Trial of farmer for murder of neighbouring landowner with teleporter opens

The trial of a Kerry dairy farmer for murder will hear how he had “intentionally rammed” the car of a neighbouring landowner, a tillage farmer, with the large prongs of a teleporter on a country road.

The incident caused severe damage to the car and “catastrophic injuries” resulting in the death of the tillage farmer a short time later, a jury was told this morning.

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony (73) at Rattoo on April 4th, 2017.

The presumption of innocence was stressed at the opening of the trial.

Senior counsel for the DPP, Patrick McGrath outlined the “anticipated evidence” to be put before the jury of five women and seven men over the next two weeks.

He said the jury members will hear how just before 8 o’ clock on the morning of April 4th, 2017, the accused man, Mr Ferris was driving a teleporter “with large prongs” facing out of its front on a country road.

They would hear he “ intentionally rammed” the blue Peugeot 508 car driven by the deceased “on a number of occasions”, Mr McGrath said.

This caused severe damage to the car “and catastrophic injuries” which resulted in death a short time later.

It occurred in the townland of Rattoo in the village of Ballyduff not far from Listowel, on a country road off the main Tralee to Ballyduff road.

The dead man, Mr O’Mahony, and his brother had bought 100 acres of land in Rattoo, in the late 1980s, initially for vegetable-growing but in recent years they were using it for tillage.

The deceased was a bachelor who lived in a townland not far from Rattoo.

Mr O’Mahony was a man who had “a very regular routine” , the jury was told. He had some health problems.

Over the years there appeared to have been some falling out between the deceased and Mr Ferris, and they avoided each other.

Maps would show how close the land owned by the deceased and the home of the accused were, the jury was also told.

Mr Ferris was 62 at the time of the incident. A dairy farmer with about 90 acres, he farmed with his brother and was of good health and active.

Mr Ferris would be described by neighbours “as a quiet man, an obliging man and also a man of routine”, Mr McGrath said.

Mr O’Mahony and Mr Ferris had not spoken for a period of time.

A particular issue arose about the use of a crow banger , a large device used in tillage, which discharges bangs at regular intervals to keep crows away from crops at planting and other times. It seems difficulties arose between Mr Ferris and the deceased about the use of the bangers, counsel said.

“The deceased did not appear to be the easiest of men. He was an awkward man and could be a difficult man and a man who had fallen out with a number of neighbours,” Mr McGrath said of the dead man.

The crow banger had annoyed not just Mr Ferris, “but had also annoyed a number of other neighbours over the years”, counsel said.

The jury would also hear that Mr Ferris went to neighbours on the morning in question and said “Mahony is gone”. When gardaí from Listowel arrived on the scene they found the severely damaged car. The deceased was in the car with serious injuries to his head and body and it was obvious there had been a violent incident.

The Listowel gardaí observed debris along the road for between 50 to 70ft. The teleporter was parked alongside Mr Ferris’ milking parlour, and there appeared to be blood on one of the prongs and blue paint.

An outline of what the pathologist Dr Margot Bolster will present was also given to the jury by Mr McGrath:

Polytrauma [multiple traumas] had been suffered by the deceased with “at least five penetrating wounds” . At least two were through the body of the deceased and through his back, Mr McGrath said.

There were multiple penetrating wounds of the heart and liver.

The jury was told to put aside prejudice and put aside sympathy in “this very serious case”.

Brendan Grehan SC for Mr Ferris said there would be no issue with the crime scene, the forensic analysis of the teleporter or the arrest of Mr Ferris.

It is admitted the accused Michael Ferris was driving the teleporter on the day, Mr Grehan said.

Effectively the issue to the forefront will be “not what happened but why it happened”, Mr Grehan said.

The trial continues presided over by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart.