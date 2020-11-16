Trial of Dubliner accused of murdering his father starts on Tuesday

A Dubliner will go on trial on Tuesday charged with murdering his father at their home more than two years ago.

David Fortune of Rutland Grove in Crumlin was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Gerard Fortune at that address on August 19th, 2018.

He then pleaded guilty to unlawful seizure of a vehicle on Rutland Grove on that date by using physical force to drag the driver, Geraldine Brady, from the driver’s seat.

Mr Justice Michael White empanelled a jury of seven women and five men to hear the trial, explaining that they would be provided with four jury rooms, rather than the usual one, to ensure social distancing.

The trial, which is due to last three weeks, will begin on Tuesday morning before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.